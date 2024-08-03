Video: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'So In Love' from KISS ME, KATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar are currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre, running through 14 September. In this all-new video from London Theatre Direct, watch Block sing the classic song 'So In Love,' accompanied by piano.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.