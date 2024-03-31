Video: Shaina Taub, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, and More Discuss SUFFS on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writer and star Shaina Taub, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, and the cast of Suffs sat down with Martha Teichner to discuss the show on CBS Sunday Morning.

"I knew hardly anything about the suffragists. I think I knew basic information about Susan B. Anthony. I heard of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and vaguely knew there was a women's rights convention in the 19th century that kind of kicked it off. And that was it," Shaina Taub said of writing the show.

The show went on to have a run at The Public Theater off-Broadway. Now for the Broadway run, the team got two major forces on board as producers: Malala Yousafzai and Hillary Clinton.

Yousafzai, says she became a producer on the show because "it carries a very strong message for women and girls that the fight may not be over yet. Of course, I talk about serious things. But I also believe that sometimes it's not a speech, sometimes it's not a protest that can make it all happen. When I think about a musical, for me, it's a tool, it's a platform where you are spreading that message, but at the same time, people are enjoying it."

Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Clinton said: "Last summer I got a letter from Shaina asking me if I would be willing to be a producer. And you know, I had never done anything like that before. I'm a huge fan of the theater. But I said, 'Sure. I'll try, if I can be helpful.'

"We're in the middle of an election year, and I think any conversation about getting people to vote, how it took so long for women to get the right to vote, how you should not throw away [or] ignore the power of your vote, I think all of that is good," Clinton said. "This is so meaningful, and truly historic, because women's history doesn't get told in a way that's accessible and so exciting and true."

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.