Video Roundup: Corey Cott, Tituss Burgess, Kate Rockwell, and More in #BroadwaySingsOriginals

Tituss Burgess / @instatituss Morgan James / @morganajames Saycon Sengbloh / @sayconsengbloh "I'll Be There" Broadway Sings Michael Jackson @lprnyc / 2012 We created this arrangement together, all five of us smooshed in @coreymach's apartment on a rainy day in 2012. Obsessed with the camaraderie and the obvious love and respect these three clearly show each other, all captured in this video. LEGENDS! #BroadwaySingsOriginals

A post shared by Broadway Sings (@broadway_sings) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:21am PDT