Video Roundup: Corey Cott, Tituss Burgess, Kate Rockwell, and More in #BroadwaySingsOriginals
#BroadwaySingsOriginals is a daily marathon launched by the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series on Instagram's IGTV. Each day, the series will release a #BroadwaySingsOriginals performance from the series, in which they collaborated with Broadway stars to arrange their specific version of an iconic pop song.
Check out the most recent videos featuring Tituss Burgess, Kate Rockwell, Mykal Kilgore, Corey Cott, and more!
Tituss Burgess / @instatituss Morgan James / @morganajames Saycon Sengbloh / @sayconsengbloh "I'll Be There" Broadway Sings Michael Jackson @lprnyc / 2012 We created this arrangement together, all five of us smooshed in @coreymach's apartment on a rainy day in 2012. Obsessed with the camaraderie and the obvious love and respect these three clearly show each other, all captured in this video. LEGENDS! #BroadwaySingsOriginals
Kate Rockwell / @katerockwellnyc "The Show Must Go On" Broadway Sings Queen @sonyhall / 2020 This, kids, is called singing DOWN. Obsessed with, in the middle of the song, how Kate holds out that huge note that goes right into the guitar solo. EPIC. #BroadwaySingsOriginals
Mykal Kilgore / @mykalkilgore "Didn't We Almost Have it All" Broadway Sings Whitney Houston @highlineballroom / 2016 We wanted this to sound like a Bond theme song- there are only a few voices on this planet that can carry that off- Mykal is at the top of that list. #BroadwaySingsOriginals
Kennedy Caughell / @kennedycaughell "S&M" Broadway Sings Rihanna @highlineballroom / 2018 We wanted to camp up this song since the lyrics are so absurd when sung in this style- we started modeling the arrangement after "Don't Rain on My Parade" and Kennedy just ran with the camp. And her voice is actually perfection in this. #BroadwaySingsOriginals
Corey Cott / @naponacott Ben Fankhauser / @plznfanku "Living For The City / Higher Ground" Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder @lprnyc / 2013 Tidbit: the glasses idea happened right before these two went onstage and it is PERFECT. We love that you can tell that these guys are so close and have been friends for so long. aoe?? #BroadwaySingsOriginals
