Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!

The new international tour which will commence in Manila before traveling to Abu Dhabi ahead of other cities to be announced.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

HAMILTON’s original Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning creative team today confirmed the full company for the new international tour which will commence in Manila before traveling to Abu Dhabi ahead of other cities to be announced. Meet the full company in the video below!

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

The international tour company of 34 performers is completed by Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer and Dayton Tavares.

The cast is drawn from productions all over the world including Broadway, the North American Tours, London, Australia and Germany.

HAMILTON’s producer Jeffery Seller commented: “The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will be seen by new audiences all over the world, and for them to experience the talents of this inspiring company.” 

Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour of Hamilton said: “We have assembled an extraordinary cast of superstars from productions all over the world for Hamilton’s first ever international tour. We can’t wait to introduce them to you as we make our way to exciting new places for the very first time.”

The international tour of Hamilton commences at The Theatre at Solaire on 17 September ahead of making its Middle Eastern premiere at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on 17 January 2024. Further cities will be announced in coming months.

Tickets to the Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are available now at Hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour. 

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany, Canada and New Zealand. 

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. 

For news and updates, fans can visit hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour






Recommended For You