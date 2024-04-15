Video: Nicole Scherzinger Accepts Olivier Award For SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During last night's Olivier Awards, Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Sunset Boulevard.

Sunset Boulevard was the most awarded production of the night, taking home seven awards.

Check out the full list of 2024 Olivier Award winners here.

Watch the video of Scherzinger accepting the award below!

Sunset Boulevard opened in the West End last year, and continued until January 2024.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Scherzinger will reprise her role in the musical on Broadway next season. Sunset Boulevard will play Broadway’s St. James Theatre with previews beginning September 28 for a October 20 opening night.

Joining Scherzinger on Broadway will be her acclaimed London co-stars, all of whom received Olivier Award nominations for their performances, Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ Grace Hodgett-Youngas ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Boulevard. The creative team also includes Rupert Hands(U.K. associate director), Benita de Wit (U.S. associate director), Paris Green (U.K. associate choreographer), and Ashley Andrews (U.S. associate choreographer).

Sunset Boulevard is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Ambassador Theatre GroupProductions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.