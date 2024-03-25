SUNSET BOULEVARD Sets Theatre and Dates For Broadway Run; Plus Watch a New Trailer!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Norma will soon be home at last! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, will transfer to Broadway this year. Now, the production has announced its theatre and dates! Sunset Boulevard will play Broadway’s St. James Theatre with previews beginning September 28 for a October 20 opening night.

Check out an all new trailer here!

The production, which features book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, recently received 11 Olivier Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, has won Evening Standard Awards for Lloyd and Scherzinger as well as seven WhatsOnStage Awards.

Check out photos from the London production here and read the reviews here.

Also announced today, SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM recorded live at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, is set for global release in October, featuring the London cast.

Starting Tuesday, April 2, anyone who orders tickets as part of the Broadway presale will have the option of pre-ordering the album on vinyl and CD. Additionally, audience members who purchased tickets for the London run of Sunset Boulevard or signed up on the show’s website will be able to pre-order the album at the same time. Starting Friday, April 10, the album will be available for pre-order globally. Sign up to hear about additional details at www.sunsetboulevardbroadway.com.

Joining Scherzinger on Broadway will be her acclaimed London co-stars, all of whom received Olivier Award nominations for their performances, Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ Grace Hodgett-Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

The creative team for Sunset Boulevard includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Boulevard. The creative team also includes Rupert Hands (U.K. associate director), Benita de Wit (U.S. associate director), Paris Green (U.K. associate choreographer), and Ashley Andrews (U.S. associate choreographer).

Sunset Boulevard is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.