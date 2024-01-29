Video: Michael Urie Performs 'An Opening For A Princess' In Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running through February 4, 2024. See star Michael Urie performing "An Opening For a Princess," in newly released video of the production below!

Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).

The ensemble includes Kaleigh Cronin, Ben Davis, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan Marcell, Abby Matsusaka, Adam Roberts, Ryan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.