Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Only Public Performance of Cut HAMILTON Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared the video of the only public performance of a song cut from Hamilton. The post â€“ which was shared for "HamilTuesday" in honor of 10 years since the musical debuted â€“ features "Valley Forge," which was performed onÂ January 11, 2012 during hisÂ American Songbook Series concert at Lincoln Center.

The video shows Miranda performing the song with Christopher Jackson, who was eventually nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as George Washington in the Broadway production.

"Valley Forge" was cut from the musical, with some of its material beingÂ interspersed into "Stay Alive" and "My Shot." The demo of the song was eventually released through the Hamilton Mixtape.

"The only public performance of Valley Forge," Miranda wrote. "This one felt good to post on this windy winter day. As youâ€™ll hear, I grabbed the best bits and worked them into Stay Alive, and the chord progression is a spooky a capella reharmonization of My Shot. Also, squint and youâ€™ll see John Kander, my BCF (Best Composer Friend) in the front row."

Hamilton social media accounts recently teased an announcement for 2025, with a list of cities and "a toast to 2025." The video ended by telling viewers to "meet us inside in 2025." Further information as to what the account might be teasing has not yet been revealed. Ariana DeBose recently confirmed her involvement in the upcoming celebrations.

About Hamilton

HAMILTONÂ is the story of America then, told by America now.Â Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B andÂ Broadway,Â HAMILTONÂ has taken the story of American founding father AlexanderÂ HamiltonÂ and created a revolutionary moment in theatreâ€”aÂ musicalÂ that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.Â Â Â

With book, music, and lyrics byÂ Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction byÂ Thomas Kail, choreography byÂ Andy Blankenbuehler, andÂ musicalÂ supervision and orchestrations byÂ Alex Lacamoire,Â HAMILTONÂ is based onÂ Ron Chernowâ€™s acclaimed biography. It has won TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.Â