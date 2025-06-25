Video: Learn All About CHESS' Long Road to Broadway

Chess will return to Broadway for the first time in fall 2025.
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS has found a home at the Imperial Theatre, beginning performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025.
Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.
Chess famously had an interesting road to Broadway in 1988 and has been through many changes since then. Learn about all of them, plus the historical context of the piece and the journey of its creators (Tim Rice, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus) in this documentary by Wait in the Wings. Watch in this video and check out a condensed version here!
