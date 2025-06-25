Video: Learn All About CHESS' Long Road to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS has found a home at the Imperial Theatre, beginning performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Chess is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.

Chess famously had an interesting road to Broadway in 1988 and has been through many changes since then. Learn about all of them, plus the historical context of the piece and the journey of its creators (Tim Rice, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus) in this documentary by Wait in the Wings. Watch in this video and check out a condensed version here!

Deals from Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Hear the best of Stephen Sondheim in Old Friends- a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Get Tickets from $83.00