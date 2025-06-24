CHESS Revival Will Play the Imperial Theatre; Tickets On Sale This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This afternoon, it was announced that the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS will play at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, beginning performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025 (249 West 45th Street).

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), exclusive presale tickets will be available to fans who signed up on the official website beginning Wednesday, June 25 at 11AM ET. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11AM ET via Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting HERE through Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision by Brian Usifer. CHESS will be presented by arrangement with Three Knights, the Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

CHESS is the iconic musical where power and passion collide, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional, and political—is at risk… and nobody’s rules are the same.