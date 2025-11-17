Video: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'This Time Next Year' in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Kristin Chenoweth singing "This Time Next Year" in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway. The Michael Arden-directed musical, also starring Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, is currently running at the St. James Theatre. Watch more video footage from The Queen of Versailles here.

The scene comes at the very end of the show as Jackie grapples with not feeling satisfied after getting everything she wants. The video starts with a monologue to her social media followers, before Chenoweth begins to sing the Stephen Schwartz-written song.

Chenoweth and Abraham are joined on stage by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.