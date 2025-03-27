Video: KT Tunstall Performs 'Perfect' from CLUELESS THE MUSICAL

Clueless the Musical is now playing at London’s Trafalgar Theatre.
Watch KT Tunstall perform "Perfect" from Clueless the Musical! The multi-platinum singer-songwriter (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) wrote the music for the new adaptation of the beloved film, with lyrics by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act).
Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.
CLUELESS is an exciting musical collaboration from an acclaimed creative team, featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humor and authenticity.
Tunstall and Slater bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.
The musical stars Emma Flynn (Cher) and Keelan McAuley (Josh). The beloved characters from the film are also brought to life on stage, with Dionne played by Chyna-Rose Frederick, Tai by Romona Lewis-Malley, Murray by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis. Travis will be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O'Donnell, Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.