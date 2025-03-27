Video: KT Tunstall Performs 'Perfect' from CLUELESS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch KT Tunstall perform "Perfect" from Clueless the Musical! The multi-platinum singer-songwriter (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) wrote the music for the new adaptation of the beloved film, with lyrics by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act).

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

CLUELESS is an exciting musical collaboration from an acclaimed creative team, featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humor and authenticity.

Tunstall and Slater bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.