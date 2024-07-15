Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Everything Changes' From WAITRESS Ahead of Muny Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jessica Vosk is gearing up to take the stage in the role of Jenna in Waitress at The Muny in St. Louis. Performances run July 30-August 5.

Vosk took to social media to share a video of her performing "Everything Changes" from the musical.

"One week til the journey with Waitress begins. This song has quickly become my favorite," she wrote. "Maybe because it’s about your life changing instantly when you become a parent…or maybe because after losing a parent, you wonder what it was like for them to meet you. This will be an emotional one, and I just can’t wait. I hope to see you there."

Check out the video!

Waitress runs July 30-Aug. 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Alongside Vosk, the cast will include Devin DeSantis, Lissa deGuzman, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Ken Page, Ben Crawford, Jonah D. Winstonand Troy Iwata.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Lili-Anne Brown, with Choreographer Chloe O. Davis and Music Director/Conductor Andra Velis Simon.

Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie.