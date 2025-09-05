Video: Jennifer Lopez Sings Title Song From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The first single from the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, has been released. Listen to the title song, sung by Lopez, here!

The Kiss of the Spider Woman film is directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon and stars Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Jennifer Lopez. The film will be released in theaters by Roadside Attractions on October 10. Check out the trailer here!

Kiss of the Spider Woman is written by Bill Condon (screenplay), Manuel Puig (novel), Terrence McNally (stage musical), John Kander (music), and Fred Ebb (lyrics). The film is produced by Barry Josephson p.g.a, Tom Kirdahy p.g.a, and Greg Yolen p.g.a.

Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez).

Bill Condon’s visionary new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award nominee Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.