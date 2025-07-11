Video: Jay Ellis Is Taking a Creative Leap to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On this episode of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon on BroadwayWorld, actor and producer Jay Ellis joins the show to talk about his captivating new theatrical project, Duke & Roya, now playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Known for his standout roles in Insecure and Top Gun: Maverick, Ellis takes a bold creative leap into the world of off-Broadway as both a performer and producer. In this intimate conversation, he opens up about what drew him to the play, the challenges of live theatre, and why this story resonates so deeply today.

Robert and Jay also dive into the evolution of Ellis’s career—from television and film to the stage—and the importance of telling stories that reflect the full spectrum of human experience. With Duke & Roya, Ellis helps bring to life a deeply moving and timely narrative that’s already creating buzz in the theatre world. Whether you're a Broadway fan, a TV buff, or someone who just loves great storytelling, this episode is not to be missed.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!