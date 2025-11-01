Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! The much anticipated NYC revival of the beloved musical is getting ready to begin performances at New World Stages.

"When this show began, it was kind of the little show that could... that no one had ever heard of," director and choreographer Danny Mefford told BroadwayWorld. "And now it is such a meaningful part of the musical theater canon. So many high schools have done it, colleges have done it. I hope that the people who know and love it can come see a very truthful, but explored for the people who are in it in this moment in 2025."

"We're obsessed with the show and it's just so much fun," added Kevin McHale, who plays William Barfée. "It's so much fun to do. As much as fun as it is to go see, it's that much fun to also do it."

Performances begin on November 7, 2025, and Opening Night is set for November 17, 2025, for a 14-week, limited engagement through February 15, 2026, at New World Stages.

The cast also includes Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jason Kravits as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney.

Watch in this video as the company tells us all about the new revival!