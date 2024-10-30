Video: How to Join WICKED's Shiz University Student Directory with Personal ID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Attention, students! Wicked fans can now obtain an official Shiz University Student ID. To create an ID and be added to the Shiz student directory, interested parties must fill out a short form on the Shiz website with a first name and a photo. The generator will then create a digital likeness using the uploaded photo, complete with a uniform to boot. Watch the video to learn more!

Attention, Shiz U students! It’s time to get your Student ID. Head over to our website to create yours and be added to our student directory. Link in bio.pic.twitter.com/344X6lpzDA — ShizUpdates (@ShizUpdates) October 30, 2024

Shiz is the school that Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, and several other characters attend in the story of Wicked. On the official website, users can participate in other activities like exploring the grand campus, taking a quiz, and previewing key locations in the film such as Elphaba and Glinda's dorm rooms.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!