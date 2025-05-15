Video: Helen J. Shen Performs 'The Impossible Dream' at MISCAST25

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater has released a video of Helen J. Shen performing "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha at Miscast 2025. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Miscast25 also featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").

About Helen J Shen