Video: Helen J. Shen Performs 'The Impossible Dream' at MISCAST25

Helen J Shen can currently be seen as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway.
MCC Theater has released a video of Helen J. Shen performing "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha at Miscast 2025. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
Miscast25 also featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").
Helen J Shen can currently be seen as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending, where she made her Broadway debut. She has also been seen in MCC Theater’s musical The Lonely Few by Zoe Sarnak and Rachel Bonds, directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. She captivated audiences in Anna K. Jacobs and Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson’s musical Teeth at Playwrights Horizons, directed by Sarah Benson. Helen’s regional credits also include starring in Anna Ouyang Moench's Man of God at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at ACT of Connecticut. Helen earned a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan, receiving the esteemed Earl V. Moore Award.
