Video: First Look at Audra McDonald in GYPSY, Opening Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Here she is, boys! The new Broadway revival of GYPSY, starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald as Rose, opens tonight, Thursday, December 19, 2024, at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre. Check out all new video footage from the production here!

GYPSY is directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe. In addition to McDonald, the cast includes Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (Dainty June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Jade Smith (Baby June), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Thomas Silcott, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction, music supervision, and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

GYPSY has scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher + three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, dialect & voice coaching by Kate Wilson, casting by Jordan Thaler CSA/Heidi Griffiths CSA, and production stage management by Rick Steiger.

Tickets for GYPSY are available online or at the Majestic Theatre box office. Rush tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office for $49 including all fees, subject to limited availability. Limited to 2 per person. Rush tickets will be on sale at 10am (Monday - Saturday) and 12pm (Sunday) on the day of the performance. Ticket availability for each performance will be at the discretion of the box office.

Standing room tickets will be available for any sold out performance for purchase in-person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office for $39 including all fees. Standing Room tickets will be on sale 10am (Monday - Saturday) and 12pm (Sunday) on the day of the performance. Subject to limited availability and limited to 2 per person.

GYPSY is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Mara Isaacs, Kevin Ryan, Diane Scott Carter, with Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Roy Furman, Viajes Miranda, Kerry Washington, Peter May, Thomas M. Neff, Cynthia J. Tong, Adam Hyndman, A Perfect Team Productions, Archer Entertainment, Cue To Cue Productions, Da Silva Stone, DMQR Productions, Grant Spark Productions, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, KarmaHendelMcCabe, James L. Nederlander, Janet and Marvin Rosen, 42nd.club, Rob Acton, All That JJAS, Mike Audet, Patty Baker, Jamila Ponton Bragg, Cohen Soto, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Crumhale Taylor Productions, Ken Davenport, DJD Productions, FlipSwitch Entertainment, Frankly Spoken Productions, Dale Franzen, Roy Gabay, Happy Recap Productions, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, John Gore Organization, Johnson Maggio Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, LaCroix Eisenberg, David Lai, Little Lamb Productions, Bill and Sally Martin, Mohari Media, No Guarantees Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Regian Davison, Lamar Richardson, Patti and Michael Roberts, RTK Rose, Score 3 Partners, Silva Theatrical Group, Some People, Stone Arch Theatricals, Storyboard Entertainment LE, Mary and Jay Sullivan, The Adams Hendel Group, The Array VI, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Theatre Producers Of Color, Tom Tuft, TreAmici Gooding, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Whitney Williams, Sara Beth Zivitz, and The Industry Standard Group.