Brendan Cooke To Step Down As General Director of Opera Delaware

OperaDelaware General Director Brendan Cooke will step down from his position at the conclusion of the company’s 2025–2026 season, marking the end of a transformative era for the nation’s 11th oldest opera company.

Cooke, who has led OperaDelaware since 2012, shared the news with audiences this fall during the company’s acclaimed production of Tosca. “After much reflection, I have decided that this will be my final season as General Director for OperaDelaware,” said Cooke. “This is a natural transition point for me. After 13 years, which is far longer than the average tenure of arts leaders, I am excited to explore other opportunities. It has been an extraordinary honor to lead this company and to share so many unforgettable moments with our patrons, supporters, and friends.”

Under Cooke’s leadership, OperaDelaware has experienced more than a decade of artistic innovation and organizational growth. His tenure has been marked by the expansion of strategic regional collaborations - most notably the deepened partnership with Opera Baltimore - as well as the launch in 2024 of the groundbreaking Company Artist model, designed to cultivate emerging talent, support mid-career professionals and strengthen the company’s artistic identity. Cooke also established new programming initiatives, including the widely acclaimed Pop-up Opera Program, which has broadened access to opera throughout Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Artistically, Cooke has championed a wide range of repertoire in the existing canon from the popular titles to the rarely performed like Rossini’s Semiramide in 2018 and the East Coast Premiere of Franco Faccio’s Amleto in 2016, which Anne Midgette from the Washington Post called “Not only a success story, but an inspiration….with an outstanding cast far better than I’ve heard from companies with 20 times the funds.”

In addition to traditional works, Cooke has overseen the productions of many contemporary works and notable premieres, producing performances of Derrick Wang’s Scalia/Ginsburg, Fearless (2024 World Premiere), and Heggie’s Dead Man Walking, among others.

Cooke also guided the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating new lines of both digital and live outdoor programming and ensuring that OperaDelaware emerged financially stable, creatively focused, and connected to the community.

OperaDelaware Board President Christina MacMillan expressed deep gratitude for Cooke’s leadership and vision. “Brendan has guided OperaDelaware through more than a decade of extraordinary creativity and resilience,” said MacMillan. “His commitment to collaboration, community, and artistic excellence has positioned the company for continued success. We are immensely grateful for his contributions and for the commitment with which he is aiding this transition.”

A search committee led by the OperaDelaware board of directors has been meeting since September 2025 to define the process for identifying the company’s next General Director. Applications are currently being accepted through OperaDelaware’s website, with a goal of naming a successor by May 2026, as the company prepares to host the Opera America National Conference in Wilmington, Del. Cooke will officially step down in August 2026 at the end of the company's fiscal year.

Cooke emphasized his confidence in the company’s future. “This decision reflects a moment of transition, not a measure of weakness,” he said. “OperaDelaware is powered by an extraordinary team, a vibrant community of artists, and an audience whose passion continues to grow. The foundation we’ve built is strong and I believe the opportunities ahead are limitless. The best chapters of our story are still to come.”

OperaDelaware’s 2025–2026 season will continue as planned, featuring a robust lineup of productions and community partnerships that reflect Cooke’s enduring commitment to innovation and artistic collaboration.