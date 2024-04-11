Video: Eden Espinosa's Beltiest Moments

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



She is one of Broadway's favorite beltresses and this spring she is back on Broadway in her most beltastic role yet! Eden Espinosa returns to Broadway for the first time in over 15 years as Tamara de Lempicka in Lempicka, which opens Sunday at the Longacre Theatre.

Eden is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Eden’s passions also extend to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite musical Brooklyn on Broadway to starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Eden also led the cast of LaChuisa’s Rain at The Old Globe before beginning her rich collaboration with Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin and Lempicka.

Can't get enough Eden? Neither can we! In preparation for opening night, check out just a few of our favorite Eden vocals from performances past!

Eden sings "The Wizard and I" from Wicked in LA:

Eden takes on Maureen in "Take Me Or Leave Me" from Rent on Broadway:

Eden sings "I Miss the Mountains" from Next to Normal:

Edens sings the Wicked-inspired "Higher" in the Flying Free series:

Eden tells the story of "Meadowlark" at Broadway Sessions:

Eden sings "Once Upon a Time" from BKLYN:

Plus, listen to all things Eden on Spotify: