Video: Director Michael Greif Discusses Having Three Shows on Broadway This Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Director Michael Greif recently stopped by GM3 to discuss some of his latest projects, including the musical Hell's Kitchen which was nominated for a whopping 13 Tony Awards- the most this season.

Throughout his prestigious career, Grief has been nominated for Best Direction of a Musical four times before scoring his fifth nomination for Hell's Kitchen.

"It's great to be recognized [and] join the company of all of the wonderful nominated directors, actors, and producers."

On collaborating with Alicia Keys, he said "She's as brilliant as you'd imagine. She's a great showman...and is also incredibly generous."

In addition to Hell's Kitchen, two other Greif-directed musicals have played on Broadway this season: Adam Guettel's Days of Wine and Roses (which closed in March) and Ingrid Michaelson's The Notebook, which is currently playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Despite his busy schedule, Greif hopes that he can return to the director's chair and "in a few years, there'll be another couple on Broadway."

Watch the full interview here!

Michael Greif directed Days of Wine and Roses, Alicia Keys’ Hell's Kitchen, and The Notebook, which all played on Broadway this season. He also directed Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box and War Paint at the Nederlander on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Rent, Grey Gardens, Next to Normal (Tony Noms.), Never Gonna Dance, and If/Then.

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.