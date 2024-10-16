Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks Similarities to Elphaba and Sings on Scott Evans' HOUSE GUEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Wicked only a month away, Cynthia Erivo chatted with Scott Evans on a recent episode of his show House Guest. During their conversation, they discussed her experience on the highly anticipated film, including her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande, significant moments during filming, and more.

"She's very straightforward," Erivo said when asked about her similarities to the character of Elphaba. "That's who I am. An answer is an answer," she added.

On working with Grande on the film, Erivo explained that it was important for both of them to truly get along during the filming process. "We both came into this with the decision that we would do this together as honestly as we possibly could."

Having previously won an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards for various projects, they also discussed the possibility of Erivo winning an Academy Award for her performance in Wicked. At the end of the film, the actress performs her rendition of 'Defying Gravity' live in a harness. "Give [the award] to her for that alone!" said Evans.

At the end of the interview, Erivo and Evans play a game of Finish the Lyric, where the performer shows off her wicked vocals. Watch it now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!