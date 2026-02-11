Review Roundup: 11 TO MIDNIGHT Opens at the Orpheum Theatre

11 to Midnight, the world premiere theatrical dance experience from the minds of Cost n’ Mayor (Austin & Marideth Telenko) and Hideaway Circus (Josh & Lyndsay Aviner), is in performances now at Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. Read the reviews!

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner and created together with the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

11 to Midnight takes place during one hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Seven friends – some old, some new, all tangled up in the messy magic of friendship – come together to toast the New Year. Whether it’s 1921 or 2025, the ritual remains the same – we make a wish, promise big, and hopefully score a midnight kiss.

With high-energy theatrical street-style dance and a genre-hopping soundtrack, 11 to Midnight lets movement do the talking – capturing those big, buzzy feelings that words just can’t touch. Joy. Nostalgia. That electric moment when the countdown begins.

Sure, it’s a party—but beneath the confetti and countdowns, it’s also a celebration of who we are, who we’re trying to be, and the beautiful chaos of figuring it all out before the clock runs out.

11 to Midnight’s creative team includes Jeff Award winner Arnel Sancianco (scenic design), Barbara Erin Delo (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach (lighting design), Ben Scheff (sound design), and Tony Award winner Jeremy Chernick (special effects). The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich, and Steve Toulmin.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: The show has its high points. A dance number lit by phone flashlights has a uniquely 2020s feel, and the choreography tells a clear story about how our relationship to our phones can keep us from focusing on real life. However, this dance, in the show's second half, is the first time we learn that this issue is one of the couple’s marital struggles, and there’s no resolution. But for theatregoers who aren’t too pressed for story, the nonstop dancing — with a Post-it-themed climax, of course — is entertaining enough.

Ryan Leeds, One-Minute Critic: Whether Cost n’ Mayor’s social media following translates to box office success remains uncertain, but here’s what’s definitive: in a cultural moment defined by isolation, cynicism, and endless scroll, 11 to Midnight offers something genuinely subversive: communal joy.