Video: Corbin Bleu Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical, which has featured guest appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaron TveitKristin ChenowethNathan LaneJJ AbramsPatti LuPone, and many more, welcomed Corbin Bleu as a special guest!

Watch the video below! 

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre GroupPatrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. GoldsteinIsaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy FedermanMarcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. NederlanderAl NocciolinoSpencer RossIndependent Presenters Network; Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners; Triptyk Studios/Iris SmithJonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Roy Gabay/Nicole EisenbergJessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin CaskeyMike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.




