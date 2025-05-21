Video: Cole Escola Performs 'Iowa Stubborn' at MCC MISCAST25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater has released a video of Cole Escola, playwright and star of Oh, Mary!, performing "Iowa Stubborn" from The Music Man from this year's Miscast. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Check out the video here!

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support the Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and its literary development work with emerging playwrights.