Video: Cole Escola Performs 'Iowa Stubborn' at MCC MISCAST25

The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month.

By: May. 21, 2025
MCC Theater has released a video of  Cole Escola, playwright and star of Oh, Mary!, performing "Iowa Stubborn" from The Music Man from this year's Miscast. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. 

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support the Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and its literary development work with emerging playwrights. 

Miscast25 also featured performances by Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan FisherBritton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").


