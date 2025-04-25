Video: Cole Escola, BOOP!, & More Recreate Nicole Scherzinger's Bullhorn Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following recent technical difficulties at Sunset Boulevard, Broadway shows are putting their own spin on the already-iconic moment. After a performance of the hit revival was canceled, Nicole Scherzinger still gave the audience a show by performing "With One Look" through a bullhorn. This inspired shows like Oh, Mary! Boop!, and more to share their own take on the performance.

Scherzinger's performance came the day after the cast of Maybe Happy Ending performed an impromptu concert for their audience during a medical hold. Stars Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron performed songs from Glee, Les Miserables, and A Star Is Born until they were able to safely carry on with their performance.

Oh, Mary!

Cole Escola, who recently returned to the beloved Broadway comedy, pulled out the bullhorn to sing-along to Dinah Shore's Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy.

"Despite zero technical difficulties at today’s matinee, Mary Todd Lincoln nevertheless brought her madcap medleys to all you beautiful gay people out there in the dark," the Oh, Mary! Instagram account's caption read.

Boop! the Musical

Boop! the Musical's Jasmine Amy Rogers congratulated both Maybe Happy Ending and Sunset Blvd. for still bringing a show to their audiences amid medical holds and technical cancelations.

"In case of Emergency, the babes of 44th street have you covered," the caption read.

"Loved seeing the cast AND crew of Maybe Happy Ending and Sunset Blvd. making it work in the face of emergencies and technical difficulties! Y’all ROCK!"

Once Upon A Mattress star Ana Gasteyer took to the streets of Times Sqaure to perform "Sensitivity" from the musical, which recently released its cast recording.

"Despite technical difficulties of being a limited engagement that has already closed, Ana Gasteyer found a way to keep Once Upon A Mattress going for all you beautiful people out there in the dark," the caption stated. "Once Upon A Mattress closed late November (but is still Tony Eligible)."