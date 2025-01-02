Video: Can You Solve This 'Theater Etymology' Final Jeopardy?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







To close out 2024, Jeopardy featured a potentially difficult final question in the category of "Theater Etymology." Rather than a question centering on modern Broadway, the clue harkened back to the theater of yore. The clue given to the contestants was: "A centuries-old type of performance, this word includes Greek roots meaning 'Imitator of all.'"

In the past, Jeopardy! has featured numerous theater and Broadway-themed categories. In November, one of the Jeopardy! categories was Wicked, in time for the new blockbuster film. Another popular category was "Broadway Musicals by Songs." Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of Broadway musicals, with song titles as their hints. Among the clues were "Angel of Music" & "All I Ask of You," "All That Jazz" & "Razzle Dazzle" and "Honey, Honey" & "Money, Money, Money.

Other past Broadway categories include "Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.