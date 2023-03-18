Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Laws in MSNBC Interview

Monsoon's run as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago has been extended through Sunday, March 26.

Mar. 18, 2023  

On MSNBC's "The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle," current Chicago star Jinkx Monsoon spoke out about the current wave of anti-drag laws being proposed by Republican lawmakers.

"What I want to say to the people trying to oppress my community right now, is look what's happened every time you've tried to oppress a community in America. You tried to oppress women, women got the vote. You tried to oppress people of color, we're not accepting that anymore. We're not accepting that some citizens just have to sit on the outside and be the outliers of our society, because that's not what this country was supposedly founded on," Monsoon stated in the interview that aired on Friday.

Watch the full interview below.

Actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon has extended her run in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances only. The additional performances run from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in history.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of "Matron 'Mama' Morton" on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Jinkx Monsoon as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




share