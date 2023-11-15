Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27th Year on Broadway

Keltie Knight of E! News greeted Bob Wankel of the Shubert Organization who presented Barry & Fran Weissler with a plaque.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Pop the champagne – the longest running musical now playing on Broadway has reached another milestone! On Tuesday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 27th year as a Broadway institution. 

Last night, Keltie Knight of E! News greeted Bob Wankel of The Shubert Organization who presented Barry & Fran Weissler with a plaque outside the Ambassador Theatre commemorating the show’s legacy on Broadway.

Check out video footage from the unveiling below!  Plus, check out photos here.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Duncan Stewart/ARC Casting and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.






