Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO

Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway!

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Nov. 14, 2022  
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway!

On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside tonight's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See video of the celebration below!

Chicago has grossed over $700 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996 and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It's been seen by more than 32 million people and played over 32,500 performances worldwide in 36 countries and in more than 500 cities.

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, Brian Spitulnik.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO
See photos of Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale Photo
CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway, New Block Of Tickets On-Sale
Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.
Video: Isaac Mizrahi Takes His First Bows In CHICAGO On Broadway Photo
Video: Isaac Mizrahi Takes His First Bows In CHICAGO On Broadway
Fashion designer, media personality, and cabaret star, Isaac Mizrahi has taken his first bows as Amos Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway! Mizrahi is playing a three-week limited engagement through November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. See video of his opening night curtain call!
Photos: The Cast of CHICAGO Records CAROLS FOR A CURE Photo
Photos: The Cast of CHICAGO Records 'CAROLS FOR A CURE'
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet




From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway!Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 26 Years On Broadway!
November 14, 2022

On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrated its 26th year as a Broadway institution. Go inside tonight's curtain call as they celebrate their fabulous milestone with a cake! See video of the celebration!
Photos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times SquarePhotos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times Square
November 14, 2022

See photos of the legendary Jack O'Brien, director of the new musical Shucked on Broadway, handing out ears of corn in Times Square.
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on BroadwayVideo: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway
November 14, 2022

The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary last night, Sunday, November 13th. Check out video footage from the big night here, featuring a performance from Lebo M, plus the stars taking their bows, and walking the red carpet.
Watch: THE LION KING on Broadway Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Short Film Highlighting 'The Circle of Life'Watch: THE LION KING on Broadway Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Short Film Highlighting 'The Circle of Life'
November 10, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions has partnered with ArtClass’ Jamaal Parham and Bashan Aquart, also known as the Brooklyn-based directing duo, ‘Jams x Bash,’ to collaborate on a branded short film, Generations, the first of its kind for a Broadway production in celebration of The Lion King’s historic 25th Anniversary on Broadway. Watch the film here!
Video: Watch Lee Daniels' Speech at the First Preview of AIN'T NO MOVideo: Watch Lee Daniels' Speech at the First Preview of AIN'T NO MO
November 10, 2022

The curtain was raised at the Belasco Theatre last night for the first preview performance of Ain’t No Mo’, produced by Lee Daniels. The show played to a sold-out and star-studded house with high-energy and laughter heard down the street. Watch Lee Daniels' first preview speech here!