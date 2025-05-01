Video: Bill Burr Shares Backstory for GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Character

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bill Burr shared his thoughts about the character he plays in the new hit revival of Glengarry Glen Ross. Even if David Mamet's script doesn't provide his complete backstory, the actor and comedian has filled in some details of David Moss's life.

"He's not married. Maybe he has an on-again, off-again girlfriend who should have broken up with him, but, due to childhood issues, she keeps coming back to him," he explained. "Basically, my job is everything to me."

Burr, who makes his Broadway debut in the production, went on to explain the difference between performing on stage versus stand up. "This will sound crazy, I like them equally. Standup is my first love... but what I love about acting is I like being on stage with somebody else. I like being there for the other person." Watch the full interview now.

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross is officially open at the Palace Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Saturday, June 28, 2025. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.