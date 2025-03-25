Video: Andrew Burnap Recalls Learning From Jake Gyllenhaal Before OTHELLO Role

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Andrew Burnap shared that he learned Jake Gyllenhaal's acting process before joining him in the new Broadway revival of Othello. During the earlier days of his career, he took a job helping Gyllenhaal learn his lines.

"I met up with him, and we ran lines and we worked on the script together, and I sort of started learning the process of this great actor," said Burnap. "He would tell me all of these stories about his life and what it's like living your life as an actor and an artist, and it was this amazing window into what I wanted my life to look like as a very young person."

Burnap is also starring as Jonathan in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Snow White, which opened in theaters last week. "Rachel Zegler is the perfect Snow White," he told Clarkson. "Her voice is what I think heaven sounds like." Watch the interview now!

Andrew Burnap is a Tony Award winner who is currently starring in Othello at the Barrymore Theatre. He was also seen on Broadway in 2023 as Arthur in Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination. In 2021, Burnap won a Tony and Clive Barnes Award for his work in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance.