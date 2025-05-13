 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Anaïs Mitchell & Allison Russell Perform 'Wedding Song' From HADESTOWN

The Tony-winning composer and the musical's recent 'Persephone' performed a special arrangement of the song in concert.

By: May. 13, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Watch a new video of Anaïs Mitchell and Allison Russell performing "Wedding Song" from Hadestown. The song is performed by Orpheus in the musical, when he courts Eurydice to convince her to marry him. Watch the musical's composer and recent star perform the song in concert below!

Allison Russell was seen as Persephone in the hit musical, performing from November 2024 through February 2025. Mitchell won the Tony Award for Best Original Score for Hadestown. Watch Allison Russel perform 'Living It Up' as Persephone HERE!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hadestown (@Hadestown)

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.


TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 14%
Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8%
Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6%
Vote Now!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain Hadestown Way Down Hadestown Keychain
Buy a Hadestown Raise Our Cups Mug Hadestown Raise Our Cups Mug
Buy a Hadestown Old Song Crewneck Pullover Hadestown Old Song Crewneck Pullover
Buy a Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos