Video: Anaïs Mitchell & Allison Russell Perform 'Wedding Song' From HADESTOWN

Watch a new video of Anaïs Mitchell and Allison Russell performing "Wedding Song" from Hadestown. The song is performed by Orpheus in the musical, when he courts Eurydice to convince her to marry him. Watch the musical's composer and recent star perform the song in concert below!

Allison Russell was seen as Persephone in the hit musical, performing from November 2024 through February 2025. Mitchell won the Tony Award for Best Original Score for Hadestown. Watch Allison Russel perform 'Living It Up' as Persephone HERE!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.