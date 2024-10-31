Video: A Week on the WICKED Set with Ariana Grande

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ariana Grande has Glinda (aka chaotic) energy in a new video that captures one week on the set of the Wicked movie. In the video, Grande and director Jon M. Chu recall some of the most memorable moments on set including freestyle comedy, jumping on beds, falling off balconies, and more.

All of the moments in the video appear to take place earlier in the film during Glinda's time with Elphaba at Shiz University. The behind-the-scenes footage features Grande donning a couple of characteristic pink outfits and pink high-heels to match. Watch the video above!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!