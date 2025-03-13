Video: Vice President J.D. Vance Booed Upon Arrival at the Kennedy Center

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

The backlash against the Trump administration's takeover of the Kennedy Center continued this evening, when Vice President J.D. Vance was booed upon his entrance to national arts institution.

According to Deadline, as Vance walked to his balcony seat, boos broke out among the crowd. After sitting down, he waved, smiled, and spoke briefly with Second Lady Usha Vance, whom Trump recently appointed to the board. The boos then intensified, spreading throughout the venue. Vance and his wife were likely attending a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/IWTsJUWjCR — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 13, 2025

Last week, it was reported that the national tour of Hamilton has canceled its planned Kennedy Center engagement due to Trump's takeover. The production was previously scheduled to be part of the Kennedy Center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, with Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter being fired as a part of Trump's overhaul.

Most recently it was reported that the Trump administration has completed its selection of new board members. Two Fox News personalities, Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo, to were Trump's final additions to the board of the Kennedy Center.

In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming resigned from their roles, a tour of children's musical Finn, which was to be produced by the theatre, has been canceled, and The Kennedy Center has removed the National Symphony Orchestra's concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" from its website. Dancers recently protested Trump's involvement in the instituion, and the changes being made to the programming outside of the Kennedy Center.