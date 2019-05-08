Obituaries

Veteran Hair, Wig, And Makeup Designer Dave Bova Passes Away

May. 8, 2019  

Dave Bova, a veteran wig, hair, and makeup designer, whose work can currently be seen in Be More Chill on Broadway, passed away today.

Dave's additional Broadway credits included Indecent, M. Butterfly, Bandstand, Sunset Boulevard, The Real Thing, and Violet.

His work was seen Off-Broadway in Little Miss Sunshine, Here Lies Love, Buried Child, Pericles, What I Did Last Summer, Booty Candy, The Killer, My Name is Asher Lev, Good Person of Szechwan, and Romeo and Juliet.

His national tour credits included Cruel Intentions, The Lightning Thief, Love Never Dies, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 42nd Street, Ragtime, The Addams Family, Camelot, Rock of Ages, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

His work has also been featured regionally in Marie Antoinette at Steppenwolf Theatre, Hamlet at The Wilma, Les Mis, The Light in the Piazza at Weston Playhouse.

Some of Dave's friends and collaborators took to social media tonight to pay tribute to his life and work:



