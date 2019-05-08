Veteran Hair, Wig, And Makeup Designer Dave Bova Passes Away

Dave Bova, a veteran wig, hair, and makeup designer, whose work can currently be seen in Be More Chill on Broadway, passed away today.

Dave's additional Broadway credits included Indecent, M. Butterfly, Bandstand, Sunset Boulevard, The Real Thing, and Violet.

His work was seen Off-Broadway in Little Miss Sunshine, Here Lies Love, Buried Child, Pericles, What I Did Last Summer, Booty Candy, The Killer, My Name is Asher Lev, Good Person of Szechwan, and Romeo and Juliet.

His national tour credits included Cruel Intentions, The Lightning Thief, Love Never Dies, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 42nd Street, Ragtime, The Addams Family, Camelot, Rock of Ages, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

His work has also been featured regionally in Marie Antoinette at Steppenwolf Theatre, Hamlet at The Wilma, Les Mis, The Light in the Piazza at Weston Playhouse.

Some of Dave's friends and collaborators took to social media tonight to pay tribute to his life and work:

Dave Bova. The kind of person you meet for the first time and immediately feel comfortable and safe around. I met Dave back at the Public five years ago and we've spent the last several months working on Be More Chill together. - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) May 8, 2019

Goodnight, Dave Bova, I wish for many things but most of all, time. Rest In Peace. You gave us so much and we are grateful. LOVE - Clint Ramos (@clintramos) May 8, 2019

Dave Bova was a talented, funny, lovely artist who lit up the room. Such a terrible, tragic loss; sending all my love to his loved ones tonight. - Kate Hamill (@katerone) May 9, 2019

All of us at @BeMoreChill are shocked by the passing of our brilliant hair and makeup designer, Dave Bova. His work and spirit are deeply imbedded in the DNA of our show and we will proudly step into his creations tonight and always. Sending love and light to his family. - Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) May 9, 2019

My heart is heavy for my @LTMusical and @BeMoreChill families with the passing of their shared designer, Dave Bova. The world lost an artist today. Sending lots of love to his family and loved ones. - Amanda Flynn (@amandaflynnie) May 9, 2019

I am so sad to hear that our wonderful wig designer Dave Bova has passed away. He was a sweet and positive presence. Very funny. And very good at his craft. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. You will be missed. - Ryan Knowles (@ImRyanKnowles) May 8, 2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You