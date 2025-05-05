Valeria Llaneza presented “Today, the Day” — A Retrospective of Resilience, Arrival, and Artistry at Dacia Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There are moments in an artist's life that feel like a full circle—an arrival, a reflection, and a resounding “yes” to the present. For performer and multidisciplinary artist Valeria Llaneza, that moment took place earlier this month. On May 3, 2025, Llaneza opened her newest exhibition, Today, the Day, at the Dacia Gallery in Manhattan’s East Village—a collection that marked not only a creative milestone but a personal meditation on what it means to be an artist in the now.

Following the success of her solo debut Reflections of a Dream at The Living Gallery, this latest exhibition shifted its focus from dreamlike retrospection to grounded presence. “Presenting this new exhibition in New York, especially at such a respected venue like Dacia Gallery, is an incredible opportunity,” said Llaneza in advance of the opening. “It feels like the perfect moment to reflect on where I am today—after all the hard work and growth that have led me to this point.”

Today, the Day stood as more than a visual presentation—it was a declaration. A record of transition and transformation, it captured the pivotal moment of Llaneza’s move to New York City and the artistic development that followed. The exhibition traced her journey through movement, memory, and collaboration, combining visual and performative elements with her distinctive sense of rhythm and intimacy.

The title, Today, the Day, served as both statement and affirmation. It conveyed readiness and self-awareness—a call to meet the present moment with full attention. The show featured Llaneza’s hallmark integration of disciplines, while also highlighting the creative community that has helped shape her path.

As part of the exhibition, Llaneza included testimonials from fellow artists, directors, and collaborators she has worked with throughout her time in New York. “It is through the eyes of others that we can truly see our work—the impact we have on those around us, and the tireless effort we put in every day to grow,” she said.

Projects featured in the exhibition included Un Tango Para Tita, Sillón de los Cuerpos, A Tango Dancing Cinderella, The Selfish Giant, El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal, and Our Home on Ludlow—each serving as a record of collaboration, memory, and cultural dialogue.

I had the chance to attend the exhibition in person, and it left a lasting impression. I was struck not only by the work itself but by the testimonials woven throughout the space. They offered a clear window into what working with Valeria is like—rigorous, committed, collaborative. They also underscored the kind of artist she is: one who builds relationships, fosters trust, and brings depth to every project she touches.

Llaneza’s trajectory is marked by wide-ranging experience—from Teatro SEA, to Pin Productions, to appearances at the New York Theater Festival, MicroTheater NY, and beyond. Her work continues to evolve across formats, but always returns to core values of presence, collaboration, and transformation.

Today, the Day was not simply an exhibition—it was a moment of recognition. For Llaneza, and for those of us who attended, it was a quiet but powerful reminder of what it means to choose art, every day.

About Valeria Llaneza:

Valeria Llaneza is a multidisciplinary performing artist known for her ability to merge movement, voice, and visual storytelling into deeply layered works. Her artistry has been featured across leading institutions and festivals and covered by Broadway World, Impacto Latino, El Dia, and NTN 24, among others. Through her visionary practice, she continues to expand the language of live performance and contemporary art.