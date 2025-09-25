Micaela Prada Steps Into the Spotlight in London with Folklorica

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Micaela Prada has built her career on both artistry and discipline, combining the vision of a producer with the presence of a performer. A Peruvian actress and theatre-maker now based in London, she brought that dual expertise to Folklorica, a new production by director Jade Alvara, premiered at The Drayton Arms Theatre, September 16–20.

Prada’s journey into the arts began early. At just 15, she was already producing theatre in Lima with companies such as ED Producciones, Playbill Asociación Cultural, and ArtPlus. Her own journey helped inspire the creation of ArtPlus, founded by her mother Jenny Prada, and she now remains committed to supporting young Latin artists as they enter the British market, just as she once did herself. Her artistic foundation was shaped by a Bachelor in Drama from the University of East Anglia and intensive training in musical theatre at Escuela D’Art, under the direction of Henry Gurmendi. She has studied with mentors across Peru, the U.S., and the U.K., including Broadway’s Luis Salgado (R.Evolución Latina), Fernando Luque, Paul Tabone, and Diego Urcia.

Prada often cites Latin figures such as Luis Salgado and Sergio Trujillo as sources of inspiration in her own journey. She recalls how Salgado persevered despite being told by a teacher that he would never amount to anything, and how Trujillo, upon winning his first Tony Award, spoke directly to young immigrants like himself, affirming that if he could achieve his dreams, so could they. These stories of resilience and triumph have served as anchors for Prada, reinforcing her commitment to pursuing her path in the arts with determination and purpose.

Her professional credits reflect both range and rigor. She has acted in The Wolves with Minotaur Theatre Company and Mumper the Time Travelling Dog, produced by the Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery. She has also lent her expertise behind the scenes, most recently at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she was part of the production team for A Drag Is Born, overseeing marketing, media, and technical operations.

With Folklorica, Prada transitioned seamlessly into a leading role onstage. Directed by Jade Alvara, the play explores the lives of Latina immigrant women working in U.S. factories during the Industrial Revolution. Themes of injustice, workers’ rights, and female autonomy grounded the story in historical struggle while resonating with urgent contemporary relevance.

Prada played a central figure—a young woman who dares to resist systemic oppression and spark rebellion. “It was an honor to embody a character who challenges injustice,” Prada shares. “This role allowed me to show what women are made of, and to give voice to stories rarely told on stage.”

The production was as theatrical as it is musical, weaving Mexican folkloric dance and the rhythms of cumbia into its narrative fabric. Featuring a diverse cast of Latino, Mexican American, Franco-Chilean, Colombian, and Peruvian actors, Folklorica was both a celebration of heritage and a reckoning with history.

For Prada, the project was deeply personal. “Folklorica celebrated our Latin roots and cultural legacy,” she says. “I feel privileged to have brought this story to life.”

After three months of rigorous rehearsals, Prada commanded the stage—not only as an actress but also as production manager, underscoring her rare versatility in both performance and theatrical leadership.

In Micaela Prada, audiences encounter an artist whose career reflects global training, professional dedication, and a profound commitment to storytelling. With Folklorica, she stepped into the spotlight with the full force of her craft, offering a performance that was as vital as it was unforgettable.

Folklorica was presented at The Drayton Arms Theatre in London, and runned September 16–20, 2025. We hope to see this story again soon!