VIDEOS: Jackie Burns, Jessica Vosk, and More in BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST VOLUME 2

A Broadway Breakup Playlist came to Feinstein's/54 Below on December 2. This was an evening filled with songs that you can cry, laugh, and cheer up to, whether or not you're lucky in love. Whether you're "Still Hurting," saying "I'm Done," or feeling "So Much Better," there's something for everyone.

The event was produced by Abby DePhillips and music directed by Benjamin Rauhala. The cast included Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Jackie Burns (Wicked), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Disney's Frozen), Nicholas Edwards (Disney's Frozen), Tyler Joseph Ellis ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Deanna Giulietti (Jersey Boys National Tour), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Becky Gulsvig (Come From Away), Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Pierre Marais (Disney's Aladdin), Salome Smith (Lyric Stage Company's The Wiz), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

Check out the full playlist below!