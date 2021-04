Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Matt Doyle is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!

Don't miss his show on Sunday, April 4 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

We Kiss in a Shadow with Jelani Alladin for R&H Goes Pop

One and Only by Adele

One Song Glory from Rent

Run Away with Me by Kerrigan and Lowdermilk

Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan

Her Voice from The Little Mermaid at the Broadway Princess Party

Tonight from West Side Story with Belinda Allyn and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Left Behind from Spring Awakening

Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors