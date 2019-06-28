VIDEO: Watch the Wand Dance from HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD!

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

While the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues its record-breaking run at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, the cast of the London production is giving us a brand new sneak peek of Steven Hoggett's magical choreography. Watch below as the cast performs the Wand Dance!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.





