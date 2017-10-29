SOMETHING ROTTEN
VIDEO: Watch the SOMETHING ROTTEN Cast Get Scared Straight Out of Their Codpieces

Oct. 29, 2017  

The cast of Something Rotten was in for a scare this Halloween weekend. Watch the screams and jumps in their hilarious video below!

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard" (currently played by Tony nominee Adam Pascal). When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical! But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self... and all that jazz.

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals - those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us and remind us that everything's better with an exclamation point!

