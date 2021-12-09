VIDEO: Watch the Lyric Video for 'Christmas Dance' from A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS

Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award-winner and singer-songwriter Darren Criss recently debuted his first-ever holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas, available now! The genre-bending collection features special guest appearances by Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood, and Lainey Wilson.

Produced by multi-Grammy nominee and producer of numerous GRAMMY-winning hits, Ron Fair, A Very Darren Crissmas features a wildly eclectic collection of tunes. Recorded in 2020 at Nashville's Faircraft Studios with an A-list lineup of local musicians, Darren also enlists celebrated artists on the 12-song set. Pop star Adam Lambert joins in on the magnificently jazzy "(Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With the Bag," fellow multihyphenate Evan Rachel Wood lends her heavenly vocals to the classic "Somewhere in My Memory," and on the album's sole original, "Drunk on Christmas" features chart-topping and wildly talented country artist Lainey Wilson. Merging country and cocktail jazz to irresistible effect, "Drunk on Christmas" offers a dazzling glimpse into Darren's sensibilities as a songwriter.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you the lyric video for one of the songs from the album, "Christmas Dance."

In addition to the release of the album, Darren brings some holiday cheer with the announcement of A Very Darren Crissmas Tour. Darren will don his festive apparel with a limited engagement tour to showcase the new album. Dates include stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Rochester, Toronto, and New York City. For more information, visit http://darrencriss.me/avdctour.



The full tracklist for A Very Darren Crissmas is as follows:

1. Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season

2. Christmas Dance

3. I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas

4. (Everybody's Waitin' For) The Man With the Bag feat. Adam Lambert

5. St. Patrick's Day

6. River

7. Welcome Home

8. All Those Christmas Clichés

9. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

10. Somewhere In My Memory feat. Evan Rachel Wood

11. Drunk On Christmas feat. Lainey Wilson

12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

13. New Year

14. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas feat. Lizzy McAlpine