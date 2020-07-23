VIDEO: Watch the Cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Reunite- Live at 12pm!
Tune in today, July 23 at 12pm ET for a very special RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth! The cast reunion will be hosted by iHeart Radio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger.
This exclusive Broadway cast reunion is happening in advance of a live viewing party this Friday, July 24 of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, the original 1957 film starring Academy-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner Julie Andrews. The film will be available to stream for free worldwide right here on YouTube beginning on Friday, July 24 at 8pm ET/5pm PT!
This recording of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is a filmed, black and white kinescope recorded directly off of a television screen when the program originally aired in 1957. The film will continue to be available to stream for free for 48 hours following the live viewing party.
