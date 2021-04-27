Check out the Official Stage Mag for Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT at New York City Center

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light. Filmed live at City Center, the concert is set to premiere Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET, with on demand viewing through Monday, May 31. Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time. Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come.

BroadwayWorld is excited to be working with New York City Center to provide viewers with Stage Mag. "Sutton Foster | Bring Me to Light marks another major step toward reopening our theater to the public. In the meantime, we are excited to share this issue of Stage Mag with our audience as part of City Center's digital season," said New York City Center President and CEO Arlene Shuler. You can study up on the company ahead of the big night below.

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Digital access for Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light starts at $35, with additional packages including behind-the-scenes footage, and goes on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 7 at NYCityCenter.org. The program premieres April 28 at 7 pm ET, and will be available on demand through Monday, May 31.