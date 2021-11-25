VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of ANNIE LIVE! at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Next week, on December 2, Annie LIVE! comes to NBC, starring Celina Smith as Broadway's favorite orphan, with Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess and more. Before the big night, the cast gave a sneak peek this morning at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Watch below as Daddy Warbucks (Harry Connick, Jr.) and Annie (Celina Smith) perform "I Don't Need Anything But You" followed by "Tomorrow."

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.