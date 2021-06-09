VIDEO: Watch a HELLO, DOLLY! Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with HELLO, DOLLY! Game Night with Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Taylor Trensch and Beanie Feldstein.a??

The 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! was led by Bette Midler and opened on April 20, 2017 at the Shubert Theatre. The production was directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle. It played for 550 performances and won four Tony Awards.