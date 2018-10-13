Hamilton
VIDEO: Watch This 12 Year Old HAMILTON Fan Cover 'Burn' on Guitar

Oct. 13, 2018  

Hamilton fans are so talented! The show's official Twitter account recently shared a video of a 12-year-old fan, Ivy, covering 'Burn' on guitar. Watch the full video below!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

