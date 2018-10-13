VIDEO: Watch This 12 Year Old HAMILTON Fan Cover 'Burn' on Guitar
Hamilton fans are so talented! The show's official Twitter account recently shared a video of a 12-year-old fan, Ivy, covering 'Burn' on guitar. Watch the full video below!
Young, scrappy, and insanely talented! At just 12 years old, Ivy absolutely CRUSHES this acoustic cover of "Burn." #HamFanJams (?? : @MarinaMorris147) pic.twitter.com/W0vSROFoaW- Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 13, 2018
