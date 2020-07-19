VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Presents Virtual Teen Musical THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

Stars in the House continued today at 2pm with Plays In The House Teen Edition: THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE, a virtual children's musical by Amarillo Little Theatre Academy.

The musical stars Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone and Ethan Worsham.

The stream benefits Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls, an innovative theatre outreach program that aims to empower "with-hope" teen girls in the Atlanta-area.​

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

