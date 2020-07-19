VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Presents Virtual Teen Musical THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continued today at 2pm with Plays In The House Teen Edition: THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE, a virtual children's musical by Amarillo Little Theatre Academy.
The musical stars Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone and Ethan Worsham.
The stream benefits Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls, an innovative theatre outreach program that aims to empower "with-hope" teen girls in the Atlanta-area.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban and More Join Bernadette Peters for 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS
The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled 'Broadway Barks Across America' for the 2020 season ...
New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021
New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the sp...